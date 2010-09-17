Main Menu

Roadkil's Unstoppable Copier Latest Version 5.2 This Version Downloads 1,461,338 All Versions Downloads 5,302,171 File Size 132,528 bytes 17 September 2010 File Name UnstopCpy_5_2_Win2K_UP.exe Languages Supported English, Nederlands (Dutch), Deutsch (German), Romana (Romanian), Español (Spanish), ÇÑ±¹¾î (Korean), Ðóññêèé (Russian), Italian (Italian), عربي (Arabic), Áúëãàðñêè (Bulgarian), Türkçe (Turkish), Português (Portuguese), Norsk (Norwegian), Tiếng Việt (Vietnamese), svenska (Swedish), Português Brasileiro (Brazilian_Portuguese), עברית (Hebrew), Dansk (Danish), Afrikaans (Afrikaans), Óêðà¿íñüêà (Ukrainian), Slovenèina (Slovak), Hrvatski (Croatian), Azərbaycan Dili (Azerbaijani), “ú–{Œê (Japanese), Èesky (Czech), Bosanski (Bosnian), Ελληνικά (Greek), Србски Ћирилица (Serbian), ººÓï (Chinese), Eesti (Estonian), Català (Catalan), Magyar (Hungarian), Francais (French), Bahasa Indonesia (Indonesian), Shqip (Albanian), polski (Polish) Download Time 23.6 s @ 56Kb/s 2.5 s @ 512Kb/s Choose Your Download Linux x86 Linux x86_64 Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows 9x/Me Windows NT 4 Windows Vista Windows XP Installer Version Stand Alone Version Download

Program Description

Recovers files from disks with physical damage. Allows you to copy files from disks with problems such as bad sectors, scratches or that just give errors when reading data. The program will attempt to recover every readable piece of a file and put the pieces together. Using this method most types of files can be made useable even if some parts of the file were not recoverable in the end.



The program can be used as a daily backup system using its batch mode functions. A list of transfers can be saved to a file and then run from the command line to perform the same batch of transfers on a regular basis without having to use the GUI interface. The program supports command line parameters which allow the application to be run from schedulers or scripts so it can be fully integrated into daily server tasks.



Screen Shots Credits

QuanTime for sending in the photo of Dione used in the Windows version. Roadkil for sending in the photo of Jimmy used in the Linux version. Roadkil for their help translating into English Junior Burssens for their help translating into Dutch Hartmut Ehl for their help translating into German Mr.MaxX for their help translating into Romanian Aldo Bachem Sannemann for their help translating into Spanish Keecheol Heo for their help translating into Korean Konstantin Usatenko for their help translating into Russian Cyber Panda for their help translating into Italian Luqman Al-Thwaimer for their help translating into Arabic Bobby Velichkov for their help translating into Bulgarian Alp Engin for their help translating into Turkish João Nunes for their help translating into Portuguese Erlend Birkeland for their help translating into Norwegian Thang for their help translating into Vietnamese Tomas Engström for their help translating into Swedish Sebastião Silva for their help translating into Brazilian_Portuguese Nathan B for their help translating into Hebrew Peter Dragonetti for their help translating into Danish August Hoffmann for their help translating into Afrikaans AleksB for their help translating into Ukrainian FaaB for their help translating into Slovak Goran for their help translating into Croatian Abdulla for their help translating into Azerbaijani mercymercy for their help translating into Japanese Leos Houser for their help translating into Czech Adnan Sadzak for their help translating into Bosnian Christos Xagoraris for their help translating into Greek ZPop for their help translating into Serbian zwq for their help translating into Chinese Andres for their help translating into Estonian BennyBeat [CATegoria.cat] for their help translating into Catalan Tamás Szekeres for their help translating into Hungarian julie.henri for their help translating into French TheSmart for their help translating into Indonesian Genti Ereqi for their help translating into Albanian rafalik for their help translating into Polish

Other Versions

Version Operating Systems Installer File Size Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 132528 Bytes Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 427256 Bytes Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 132536 Bytes Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 427256 Bytes Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 130992 Bytes Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 425424 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 110976 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 405592 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 107904 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 402528 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 89088 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 383000 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 87232 Bytes Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Yes 379200 Bytes Windows 9x/Me, Windows NT 4, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 No 80847 Bytes Linux x86, Linux x86_64 No 104705 Bytes



