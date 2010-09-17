Main Menu
 

Program Description

Recovers files from disks with physical damage. Allows you to copy files from disks with problems such as bad sectors, scratches or that just give errors when reading data. The program will attempt to recover every readable piece of a file and put the pieces together. Using this method most types of files can be made useable even if some parts of the file were not recoverable in the end.

The program can be used as a daily backup system using its batch mode functions. A list of transfers can be saved to a file and then run from the command line to perform the same batch of transfers on a regular basis without having to use the GUI interface. The program supports command line parameters which allow the application to be run from schedulers or scripts so it can be fully integrated into daily server tasks.

Credits

QuanTime for sending in the photo of Dione used in the Windows version.
Roadkil for sending in the photo of Jimmy used in the Linux version.
Roadkil for their help translating into English
Junior Burssens for their help translating into Dutch
Hartmut Ehl for their help translating into German
Mr.MaxX for their help translating into Romanian
Aldo Bachem Sannemann for their help translating into Spanish
Keecheol Heo for their help translating into Korean
Konstantin Usatenko for their help translating into Russian
Cyber Panda for their help translating into Italian
Luqman Al-Thwaimer for their help translating into Arabic
Bobby Velichkov for their help translating into Bulgarian
Alp Engin for their help translating into Turkish
João Nunes for their help translating into Portuguese
Erlend Birkeland for their help translating into Norwegian
Thang for their help translating into Vietnamese
Tomas Engström for their help translating into Swedish
Sebastião Silva for their help translating into Brazilian_Portuguese
Nathan B for their help translating into Hebrew
Peter Dragonetti for their help translating into Danish
August Hoffmann for their help translating into Afrikaans
AleksB for their help translating into Ukrainian
FaaB for their help translating into Slovak
Goran for their help translating into Croatian
Abdulla for their help translating into Azerbaijani
mercymercy for their help translating into Japanese
Leos Houser for their help translating into Czech
Adnan Sadzak for their help translating into Bosnian
Christos Xagoraris for their help translating into Greek
ZPop for their help translating into Serbian
zwq for their help translating into Chinese
Andres for their help translating into Estonian
BennyBeat [CATegoria.cat] for their help translating into Catalan
Tamás Szekeres for their help translating into Hungarian
julie.henri for their help translating into French
TheSmart for their help translating into Indonesian
Genti Ereqi for their help translating into Albanian
rafalik for their help translating into Polish

